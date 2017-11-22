Runners Getting Ready For Turkey Day 5K

Thanksgiving is less than 24-hours away, and that means runners are getting ready for the Turkey Day 5K.

The race benefits the Goodwill Family Center, which is a transitional housing program for homeless families.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, participants were able to pick up their packets for the race.

Officials at the Goodwill offices on South Green River Road say more than 2,500 people came together for the event.

Robyn Oglesby, Community Relations Director for Evansville Goodwill Industries, said, “We have currently over 2,600 people registered for the race and that’s very good. Last year, we had just over 2,500, so we are happy with the turn out and we still have people registering online and here in person at our packet pick-up today and we’ll still have registration open tomorrow until the race at 8 a.m.”

The Turkey Day 5K kicks off on Thanksgiving at 8 a.m. at the downtown YMCA.

