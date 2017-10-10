44News | Evansville, IN

Runners Gearing Up For Evansville’s Half Marathon

October 10th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Runners are gearing up ahead of this weekend’s Half Marathon in downtown Evansville. The Evansville Half Marathon race will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th and will end around 11:30 a.m.

Riverside Drive will be closed on Friday, October 13th at 2 p.m. Other street closures include Kentucky Avenue, Third Street, Heidelbach, and Garvin Park.

Runners will get a couple more training runs on Tuesday, October 10th at 6 p.m. at Wesselman Woods and Thursday, October 12th at 6 p.m. They will run three miles to prepare for the half marathon this weekend.

Packet pick-up will be at the Downtown Evansville DoubleTree by Hilton on Walnut Street. You can pick up your race packets on Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no Race Day packet pick-up.

To register or volunteer, visit Evansville Half Marathon.

You can join 44News Sports Reporter Nick Ruffolo for a 30-minute show on CBS44 Saturday night at 10:30 for a recap of the Half Marathon.

