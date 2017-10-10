Runners Gearing Up For Evansville’s Half Marathon

Runners are gearing up ahead of this weekend’s Half Marathon in downtown Evansville. The Evansville Half Marathon race will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th and will end around 11:30 a.m.

Riverside Drive will be closed on Friday, October 13th at 2 p.m. Other street closures include Kentucky Avenue, Third Street, Heidelbach, and Garvin Park.

Runners will get a couple more training runs on Tuesday, October 10th at 6 p.m. at Wesselman Woods and Thursday, October 12th at 6 p.m. They will run three miles to prepare for the half marathon this weekend.

Packet pick-up will be at the Downtown Evansville DoubleTree by Hilton on Walnut Street. You can pick up your race packets on Thursday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no Race Day packet pick-up.

To register or volunteer, visit Evansville Half Marathon.

You can join 44News Sports Reporter Nick Ruffolo for a 30-minute show on CBS44 Saturday night at 10:30 for a recap of the Half Marathon.

