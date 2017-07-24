Home Illinois Runners Gearing Up for the 4K for Cancer Visit Deaconess July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A dozen runners, gearing up for the 4K for Cancer run visited the Deaconess Cancer Center. 4K for Cancer is part of the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults, which is a non-profit organization that helps by offering community support for cancer patients and their families.

We caught up with some of the runners as they gear up for the big event.

The group spent most of the day visiting cancer patients at Deaconess.

For more information, visit 4K for Cancer – Team Baltimore.

To see where the runners are headed next, visit 4K for Cancer.

