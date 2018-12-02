Home Indiana Evansville Runners Break Out Their Ugly Christmas Sweaters For 5K December 2nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Runners in Evansville broke out their best ugly sweater for a run along Franklin Street.

This is the first year for the Ugly Sweater Run. The fun run was an untimed race that brought almost 80 athletes there for a good time. One race organizer says many of the runners were in the festive spirit.

Brandon Barrett, explained, “Of all the participants out here today, I’d say 95 percent of them had some sort of ugly sweater or ugly t-shirt, including myself as well. it’s just a fun, fun theme.”

The race featured a 5K or 5 mile option for runners to choose from. Runners were asked to bring a new or gently worn shirt which were then used as a donation for the Evansville Rescue Mission. Barrett added that he hopes that the Ugly Sweater Run will be a yearly event, especially if the nice weather returns next year.

Comments

comments