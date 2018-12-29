Home Indiana Evansville Runners Brave Cold Weather During Abominable Snowman Run December 29th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

The weather was fitting Saturday morning for the first annual Abominable Snowman Run.

Even with the temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, that didn’t stop around 150 runners from taking part in the run.

This was the first year for the event. Runners navigated through muddy trails at Angel Mounds State Historic Site.

One race organizer says one of the best things about running is that it’s for all ages.

“We do about eighty events a year, so it’s good to see, especially on a day like to have one of our youngest runners out here just enjoying the mud and trails as much as anybody else,” said Jim Bush.

“It’s great to have competitive people but also just people out here to be apart of an event and get a cool t-shirt and enjoy the weather.”

Bush added that one of the best parts of trail running is being out in the woods and with nature.

The race helps raise money for Friends of Angel Mounds. Runners had the option to run a 4K, 10K, 15K or a half marathon as well as a relay race.

