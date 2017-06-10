Runners in Boxers Flood Downtown Evansville

Running in your undies is usually frowned upon, but today it was done for a good cause.

Colon Screening for Life handed out free boxers for the first ever boxer 5k in downtown Evansville this morning.

The run and walk is to promote screenings for early detection of colon cancer.

Local doctors were also in attendance to encourage those who could be at risk to get screened.

Free gift bags were handed out, and a children’s race also took place prior to the 5K.

