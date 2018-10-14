Runner Diagnosed With Cancer Holds Nothing Back For 8K
Passing the finish line for one running in Evansville meant more than just winning a race.
The 15th annual half marathon brought hundreds of runners to Riverside Dr. for the 8K run on Saturday, October 13th. Incluuding a group of runners called The Wolf Pack, who continue to support a long time runner with his own personal goals.
Bob Wolf was diagnosed with brain cancer, but nothing could stop him from continuing to do the sport he loves.
A runner at the race, Shari Kirkpatrick explained “He has been apart of the running community for so long. He has been a friend, family. He is such a strong person that this was very hard for everyone. But even in the midst of this, it was very important to get him across the finish line.”
Click here for a look at the results for each race.