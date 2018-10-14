Home Indiana Evansville Runner Diagnosed With Cancer Holds Nothing Back For 8K October 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

Passing the finish line for one running in Evansville meant more than just winning a race.

The 15th annual half marathon brought hundreds of runners to Riverside Dr. for the 8K run on Saturday, October 13th. Incluuding a group of runners called The Wolf Pack, who continue to support a long time runner with his own personal goals.

Bob Wolf was diagnosed with brain cancer, but nothing could stop him from continuing to do the sport he loves.

A runner at the race, Shari Kirkpatrick explained “He has been apart of the running community for so long. He has been a friend, family. He is such a strong person that this was very hard for everyone. But even in the midst of this, it was very important to get him across the finish line.”

Click here for a look at the results for each race.

Comments

comments