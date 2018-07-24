44News | Evansville, IN

Runaway Trailer Damages Grave Stones at Kentucky Cemetery

July 24th, 2018 Kentucky

A trailer that came loose from a pickup truck has caused damage to several gravestones in West End Cemetery in Greenville, Kentucky.

According to the Greenville KY Police Department Facebook page, the trailer disconnected from the truck and hit several grave stones. The pickup pulling the trailer continued driving westbound on Hopkinsville Street toward Hopkins County.

The vehicle is described as an older model burgundy Chevrolet, and can be seen below.

Individuals with information on the driver are urged to contact the Greenville Police Department at 270-338-3133.

