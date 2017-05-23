Home Indiana ‘Run for the Wall’ Riders Make Pit Stop in Gibson County May 23rd, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Indiana Pinterest

Ten days. Twenty-eight hundred miles. Hundreds of motorcyclist traveling across the country for a good cause.

It’s called ‘Run for the Wall.’ Motorcyclists make the trip to Washington D.C. to bring awareness that many soldiers are still missing in action or being held as prisoners of war.

Tuesday, they made a pit stop in Gibson County.

As much as their trip is to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, it’s also a way to heal for those who served our country at a time many did not receive a Hero’s Welcome.

“A lot of us came home and we pushed everything down deep and sealed it off and have been carrying that anger around for a very long time,” said Dick McKay, a route coordinator. “Somewhere between Ontario, California and Washington D.C. you’re able to just set it down alongside the road and leave it.”

The riders are expected to arrive in D.C. Saturday morning.

