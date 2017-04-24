Home Kentucky Henderson Run for the Roses to Benefit Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding April 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

The second annual Run for the Roses will kick off next month in Henderson, and it will benefit Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding. The race kicks off Saturday, May 13th at 8:30 a.m. with a kids run. Run for the Roses will begin at 9 a.m. There will also be several area vendors and food trucks in the area after the race.

Last year, nearly $6,000 was raised for Healing Reins. Organizers plan to raise more money this year.

Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding is designed to provide people with special needs the opportunity to learn and grown through equine-related therapeutic activities.

Healing Reins serves 150 different disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, and Epilepsy.

SpiritHorse programs also serve those with histories of abuse, veteran status, and at-risk youth.

To register visit Run for the Roses Registration.

