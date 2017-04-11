Home Kentucky Run From the Cops 5K Coming to Owensboro April 11th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

On April 22nd, Owensboro welcomes you to celebrate Police Awareness Day.

You can take part in the 5th annual Run From the Cops 5K, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The run is 3.1 miles and will begin on Daviees Street, near the Owensboro Police Department.

Participants can dress up as robbers or police officers for the chance to win a prize for having the best costume.

Tours at the police station will begin at 10 a.m. at the OPD Headquarters.

Games, activities for children, and free lunch will be provided.

