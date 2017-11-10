Home Indiana Rumors Going Around About Possible Diesel Plant Coming to Spencer County November 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

There are rumors swirling around about a diesel fuel plant coming to Spencer County. Our media partner at the Spencer Journal Enterprise reports that a petition with 200 signatures was brought before the Dale Town Council Monday evening concerning a potential coal to diesel fuel plant that may set up shop in the recently annexed parts of Dale, Indiana.

If there were to be a diesel plant, the town could receive tax revenue from it, but a public hearing would need to be held before anything is built.

Tom Utter, Director of the Lincolnland Economic Development Corporation, said he could not elaborate on possible projects coming to the area.

The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, December 4th.

