Rue21 Announces Hundreds of Closings

In a Facebook post, the company said the decision was “difficult but necessary.”

The clothing retailer, Rue 21, has announced the 700 store locations closing across the nation.

The store is closing nearly one-third of its stores to focus on its online business.

With the strong online competition, the Brick and Mortar retailer has been seeing declining mall traffic.

No Rue21 is closing in the Tri-State, however eight Indiana stores will be closing, including those in Bloomington and Corydon.

The Rue21 website is currently promoting store-closing sales.

The company has yet to say when the stores will close.

