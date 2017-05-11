Roy Pickerill Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

A former Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Director receives a national award. Roy Pickerill received a 2017 CoSIDA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Louisville-native graduated from KWC in 1975 with a bachelors degree in physical education. Pickerill worked as the school’s SID for nearly 30 years, but he was with the school for more than 40 years.

The College Sports Information Directors of America inducted him into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame in 1999.He had the distinction of being the first and only SID from the state of Kentucky inducted into the Hall of Fame until 2015.

He has five NCAA championships under his belt. He was also inducted into the KWC Alumni Hall of Fame in October 2012, and their Athletic Hall of Fame in May 2015.

In 1998, Pickerill received a prestigious Warren Berg Award, which is presented to a college division member who has made significant contributions to the field of sports information. His athletic publications have won 30 CoSIDA awards, including 20 “Best in the Nation”.

Pickerill served as the first President of the Division II Sports Information Directors Association consisting of 281 members for three years from 2006 to 2009.

He completed his 22nd season as the Media Coordinator for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Men’s Basketball Championship in 2015.

Comments

comments