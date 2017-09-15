Route44 Korea Heads To The DMZ

The demilitarized zone divides the countries of North and South Korea.

The Japanese Empire repeatedly invaded Korea for centuries. In 1910 they were finally victorious and annexed the Korean Peninsula, but when the Allied forces won World War 2, Korea was left to fend for itself and try to rebuild its government.

As the U.S. was celebrating victory, and South Korea declared itself a nation, the Soviets were quietly pushing communism in the North, and eventually it appointed Kim Il-Sung, a major in the Soviet Red Army, as the new leader. two years later Il-Sung attempted to reunify the country by invading the South. Three years later the war ended with the nation still divided.

In 1953 the DMZ was created as a meeting point where official meetings and negotiations are still held. 64 years and numerous of military and civilian casualties later, the 38th parallel remains one of the tensest borders on the planet.

Joe Kim, from Gangam Korean Bar-B-Q in Evansville, had a father who was separated from his parents during the North Korean invasion. He was found by an American officer who wanted to adopt him. Joe’s father saw his parents on TV, and the officer took him to the refugee camp to be reunited with his mom and dad. After that they fled to America.



