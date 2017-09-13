Route44 – Memories Are Forever, At Everland

Think Disney has a lock on the happiest place on earth? Think again. Welcome to Everland.

Just outside of Seoul, this one of a kind fairytale inspired resort entertains visitors year round with rides, whimsically themed areas, brilliant shows, and festivals.

This must see park amuses young and old alike with its wildly popular coasters like The Rolling X-Train and The T Express (touted as one of the world’s most amazing wooden roller coasters), epic shows, cutting edge virtual reality rides, and animal exhibits.

Spend the day shopping, riding, playing, and you still won’t see it all.

They even have an office for foreigners.

This place goes all out with fireworks every night, amazing restaurants, and views that will delight even the stuffiest curmudgeon.

Splash down on their version of the log ride or catch a coach on the prettiest carousel you’ve ever seen.

Even better, hail a sky cab and see the entire park from the clouds.

This 15,000 meter park is perfect for dates, a solo thrill seeker, or the whole family.

