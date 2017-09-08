Route44 – The Haedong Yonggung Temple

Our Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons is on the road and in Busan, the second largest city in South Korea.

Walk through a bustling marketplace and down a flight of rough hewn stone steps. Feel the hush as time steps backward and something sacred soothes your soul.

It’s hard to not feel the magic and mystery of Buddha when you visit the Haedong Yonggung Temple in Gijang-gun, Busan.

Built in 1376, it was destroyed by the Japanese when they invaded in the 1500s and rebuilt in the 1930s. This beautiful temple by the sea is one of the most sacred spots in the world. After 108 steps you remove your shoes, enter the temple, and show your respect for the ancient prophet.

