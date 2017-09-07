Route44 – Busan, South Korea

Our Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons is on the road and headed to Busan, the second largest city in South Korea. We are about to discover why this coastal city is so special right now on Route44 Korea.

Once known as Pusan, Busan metropolitan city is the second largest in south Korea. This coastal town is considered the educational, cultural, and economic center of southeastern Korea, in part, because it is home to Korea’s busiest port, the 10th most active in the entire world.

About 3.6 million people call this Calley home, and it is only one of two cities that were not invaded by North Korea, and was briefly the capitol.

The city hosted the Asian games in 2002, and are the home to the pro-baseball team the Lotte Giants.

In the summer, the beach (which is the longest in the entire Korean peninsula) draws so many tourists that it is considered to be Korea’s summer capitol!

Busan is famous for its international film festival, the Jagalchi Fish Market, Shinsegae Centum City Mall, and mild weather.

Unlike Seoul, citizens here are kinder, and do not bark orders (hashtag southern hospitality) and the drivers are not as crazy.

In low key Busan, a night out usually means Soju on the beach or eating hoe (that’s Sashimi) at the fish market, or watching manly men play a game where they drive nails with a single blow into a wooden beam.

Its lit by 100,000 color changing lights, the bridge into Busan is the country’s longest suspension bridge, and adds to the spectacular view of the beach. And don’t expect the breakfast food to be breakfast food.

