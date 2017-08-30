Home Indiana Route Announced For Heartland Kids Fun Run Race In Jasper August 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The route for the Heartland Kids Fun Run Race is announced. Drivers who will be around downtown Jasper Friday evening are asked to be on the lookout for road closures, runners, and walkers.

The Heartland Kids Fun Run and Festival will run from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Dave Buehler Plaza and Jasper Riverwalk. It is free and open to the public. The 1.1-mile Fun Run begins at 6 p.m.

Participants will head west along Sixth Street from the Dave Buehler Plaza, and proceed around the Courthouse Square before retracing their steps back to the Riverwalk.

The Courthouse Square will be closed to traffic between 5:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Through traffic along Mill Street and Jackson Street will be reduced to make a safe zone for participants, families, and volunteers as participants proceed along the race route.

Registration is still open for children between four and 14. Entry fees are $20, and you can register online at Heartland Half Marathon, or register the day of the race.

