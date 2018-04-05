Roundup Puts More Than A Dozen Suspected Drug Offenders Behind Bars

Several suspected drug offenders in Henderson received a rude wake up call Thursday morning. Members of the Henderson Police Department, The U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, and the Kentucky State Police teamed up to serve several drug related warrants. Investigators found more than a dozen people. However, some suspects remain at-large.

1. 27 year old Carol A. Burris arrested for Criminal Possession of a Forged Prescription 1st Offense

2. 59 Year old Pamela C. Burris – arrested for Forgery of a Prescription 1st Offense

3. 37 year old Terri L. Gilbert – arrested on a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Offense (Heroin)

4. 47 year old Jennifer Higgins – arrested on a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Meth)

5. 23 year old Dalton A. McCommac – arrested on Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

6. 28 year old Clayton Parker – arrested for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Marijuana 1st Offense, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. Parker was also served with a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine),

7. 20 year old John R. Pippin, Jr. – served with a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Cocaine) and another Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Cocaine)

8. 34 year old Nathan Scott Pippin 34YOA – served with a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

9. 35 year old Erie Pullen – served with a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Cocaine)

10. 27 year old Francisco E. Ramirez – served with a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

11. 31 year old Jeffrey Walker – served with a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

12. 47 year old John Lewis Spurlock – served with a Warrant of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

13. 23 year old Nathan M. Nguyen – served with two Warrants of Indictment for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

