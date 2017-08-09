Home Indiana Roundabout Officially Opens on SR 61 in Warrick County August 9th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

A roundabout officially opened Wednesday in Warrick County. Indiana State Police and Warrick County Sheriff’s Deputies reminded drivers on how to navigate it.

It’s along State Road 61 North of Boonville at New Harmony-Shelton Road. It’s part of the Boonville by-pass project which includes three roundabouts.

The others will be at State Road 61 and Millersburg Road and New Harmony Road at Eskew Road. Troopers and deputies remind drivers to slow down and stay in their lane, yield to vehicles already in the roundabout, and never stop in a roundabout.

