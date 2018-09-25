Home Indiana Roughly $6,000 of Hay Lost in Ferdinand Barn Fire September 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Spontaneous combustion is believed to be the cause of a fire that sent a hoop barn up in flames in Ferdinand early this morning.

Crews were called to the farm at 4622 E. Convent Road around 7:00AM.

Authorities say the 40-by-100-foot barn was occupied by 150 large bails of hay, causing crews to have to bring in a track hoe to break apart any bales that were still smoldering once the fire was out.

According to officials, the barn did not have electrical service so spontaneous combustion is believed to be the most likely possibility for the fire.

The hay that was lost in the fire has an estimated value of $6,000.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

