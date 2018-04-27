Rotary Club Plants Trees in Honor of Arbor Day

It was a beautiful day to celebrate Arbor Day in the Tri-State. In Henderson, the Parks Department and Rotary Club revealed new additions to Atkinson Park.

The club and the department are sponsoring recently planted trees. Members of the Rotary Club also handed out 100 tree seedlings at their celebration this evening.

Henderson Parks and Recreation Director Trace Stevens says, “Grades kindergarten through third were entered in a coloring contest we had over 600 entries for that. we also had an essay contest for those same groups Henderson County Schools and holy name where fourth and fifth graders did an essay and awarded the winners of those essay contest.”

The City of Henderson is also celebrating an anniversary this Arbor Day.

It’s the 23rd year in a row it’s been designated a Tree City USA by the Kentucky Division of Forestry.

