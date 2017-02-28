Home Indiana Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to Auction off Exotic Car February 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An exotic car is on the auction block in Terre Haute. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will auction the McLaren’s P1, a hybrid gas-electric car, that is valued at more than $2,000,000. It will go up for auction Friday, March 10th with proceeds going to a faculty chair at Rose-Hulman. Because of the car’s unique features, it’s expected to garner between $2,000,000 and $2.3 million. Since the car is considered to be a pioneer in its field, the model sold out within a few months of its October 2013 release. It’s been nicknamed “The Professor”

The McLaren is owned by a Rose-Hulman alumnus, who will use the proceeds to establish the Alfred R. Schmidt Chair for Excellence in Teaching, honoring one of the institute’s faculty members. The Schmidt Chair will support the creation of transformative learning experiences in the classroom and provide opportunities for national engagement with other scholars.

At this time, the owner would like to remain anonymous.

Comments

comments