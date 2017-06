Home Kentucky Rose Creek Road Closed After Water Main Break In Madisonville June 2nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

In Madisonville, a water main break has closed part of Rose Creek Road near west Noel Ave.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

City water crews have been on scene all evening working to find a solution to the break.

Many residents in the area lost water earlier today but no word on exactly how many homes were impacted.

