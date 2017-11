Home Indiana Evansville Rooftop Restaurant Set to Open in Downtown Evansville November 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Evansville’s newest restaurant is almost ready to open. The Rooftop on Martin Luther King Boulevard will start welcoming customers on Tuesday, November 28th.

Only the ground floor dining room and bar will be open. It will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner and the bar will have beer and bourbons.

The main attraction, it’s rooftop, is seasonal and will open sometime in the spring.

For more information, visit Rooftop Restaurant.

Comments

comments