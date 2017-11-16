The Rooftop Opens Soon!

There’s been A LOT of talk about The Rooftop restaurant opening in downtown Evansville…and the wait is almost over!

The Rooftop, located at 112 NW Martin Luther King, will open its doors November 28th, with a full service bar; and serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Find them on Facebook to see the full menu.





