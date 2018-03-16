Roof Repairs Needed For YWCA

The YWCA helps woman and children in our area who are in need, but now the organization is looking for some help. The 94-year-old building that houses the YWCA Evansville is in need of a new roof.

Workers are dealing with leaks and water damage because of the roof’s poor condition.

The YWCA is asking for bids from construction companies around the area willing to do the work.

The company is also asking for donations for what they say will be an expensive, but necessary project.

YWCA workers say it will cost $25,000 for a new roof for the building.

If you would like to donate, go to YWCA Evansville.

