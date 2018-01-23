Ronald McDonald Names Volunteer of the Year

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley names its volunteer of the year for 2017. The recipient of the Sallie Ann Hill Volunteer of the Year is Julie Luker. Julie began volunteering for the House in October 2010. Since then, she has logged more than 1,000 volunteer hours for the charity.

In 1991, Julie became familiar with the charity when her son had open heart surgery in Indianapolis. She and her family were house guests at the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis during his hospital stay and whenever they had follow up visits.

When asked about why she chose to volunteer, Julie credited her upbringing, as her mother was an active volunteer for various organizations.

In 2017, volunteers served more than 16,000 hours supporting programs facilitate by Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley. Programs include Meals of Love, the Happy Wheels Cart, and the Ronald McDonald House.

Each of these programs supports critically ill children and their families. The charity recognized 145 active volunteers at an annual banquet, including Volunteer of the Year.

To learn about more about the mission and programs go to Ronald McDonald House Chairities of the Ohio Valley.

Comments

comments