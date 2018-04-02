Ronald McDonald House Receives Donation From D-Patrick Honda

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley is getting some extra help from D-Patrick Honda. Charity representatives accepted a check for $2,500 from D-Patrick this morning.

The donation is part of the dealership’s Honda Helping Kids campaign. Every month D-Patrick awards a check to a different non-profit as a way to support people who help others in the Tri-State.

“Ronald McDonald House is one of our favorite go-to charities because it’s such a good one. It takes care of children who are sick, and allows their families to be near them. We have a lot of children who have difficulties here in the Tri-State that come in to both St. Vincent and Deaconess, and their families have nowhere to stay necessarily. So the Ronald McDonald House provides them with shelter and food and what they need.”

Ronald McDonald House offers parents and family members a reprieve from hospital waiting rooms 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It offers beds, hot showers, home-cooked meals, kitchen and laundry facilities, and more.

