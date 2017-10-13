Ronald McDonald House Celebrates Annual ‘Day of Change’ Event

Friday marked the annual Day of Change for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley. It’s a worldwide event celebrating the opening of the very first Ronald McDonald House back in 1974.

Ever since, McDonald’s patrons have given to the charity by dropping change in donation boxes at each restaurant.

Workers at the North Green River Road location wore Day of Change buttons to show how important this cause is to everyone involved.

“Many, many thanks to our McDonalds owner operators for allowing us to have access basically to their customers and for also being a great partner. Without them the charity would have never started in 1974 so thank you McDonalds, thank you McDonalds customers and really thank you Tri-State for always being a community that does care about others,” says Development Director Ronald McDonald House Charities Abigail Adler.

Last year alone, the program raised more than $52 million.



