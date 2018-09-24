Home Indiana Evansville Ron White Set to Perform at Victory Theatre September 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Ron “Tater Salad” White is returning to Evansville with his new stand-up show.

White will perform at the Victory Theatre on March 21st, 2019.

Best known as the cigar smoking, scotch drinking comedian from the “Blue Collar Comedy” phenomenon, White has achieved three Grammy Nominations and sold over 10 million copies of his CD’s and DVD’s.

More recently, White can be seen in director JJ Abrams’ new Showtime series, Roadies. White plays road-tested tour manager Phil, in a critically praised performance.

Tickets for the show go on sale September 28th and can be purchased at the Ford Center Ticket Box Office, by phone at 800-745-3000, or by clicking here.

