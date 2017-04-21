Ron Romain Talks Charity With JoJo Gentry
United Leasing CEO Ron Romain sits down with 44Sports Director JoJo Gentry to talk about how his company and the United Leasing & Finance Championship are giving back to the community.
April 21st, 2017 Nick Ruffolo Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh, Sports
United Leasing CEO Ron Romain sits down with 44Sports Director JoJo Gentry to talk about how his company and the United Leasing & Finance Championship are giving back to the community.
Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.