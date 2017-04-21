44News | Evansville, IN

Ron Romain Talks Charity With JoJo Gentry

April 21st, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Newburgh, Sports

United Leasing CEO Ron Romain sits down with 44Sports Director JoJo Gentry to talk about how his company and the United Leasing & Finance Championship are giving back to the community.

 

