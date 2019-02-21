ROMP Festival 2019 Second Lineup Announcement

The second lineup for ROMP Festival 2019 has been released.

Headlining the second wave of artists are Sam Bush, Della Mae, Rumpke Mountain Boys, and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. Additional artists include Celtic favorite JigJam, roots music orchestra The Dustbowl Revival, and bluegrass favorite Chatham County Line.

Lastly are Relic, Wood & Wire, The Glade City Rounders, The Jacob Jolliff Band, The Trailblazers, Songs from the Road Band, and The Family Sowell.

ROMP Festival is from June 26th to June 29th at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.

Four-day tickets are currently available at the discounted rate of $150 through Sunday night, after which prices increase to $165. Free admission for children 12 and under.

