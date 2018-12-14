Home Kentucky ROMP Festival 2019 Announces Initial Lineup and Presale Tickets December 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

The lineup for an annual celebration of bluegrass and roots music in Owensboro has been announced.

ROMP Festival 2019 will take place on June 26th-29th at Yellow Creek Park and will include of variety of performers from Hall of Famer members to local favorites.

Headlining the initial lineup release for this year’s concert will be Bluegrass legends Ricky Skaggs and Del McCoury. Also appearing are folk-rock favorites Trampled by Turtles and Americana music icon, Steve Earl. The final acts announced for the initial lineup are Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, The Wood Brothers, Billy Strings, the Jeff Austin Band joined by The Travelin’ McCourys, and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.

Aside from the music, ROMP Festival showcases local artist’s work and offers healthy, farm to table food from numerous vendors.

Click here to purchase presale tickets. Four-day tickets are available for $130 through December 16th, after which prices will go up. Children 12 and under get in free of charge.

