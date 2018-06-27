Home Kentucky Romp Fest Volunteers Prepare for 15th Annual Festival June 27th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

Yellow Creek Park is like a caterpillar ready to make the metamorphosis into a beautiful butterfly. It’s happened once a year for 15 years now, as Romp Fest takes flight.

Romp Fest is one of Owensboro’s signature events, nearly 28,000 people are expected to jam along to Bluegrass legends like Alison Krauss and Ricky Skaggs this year alone. Event organizers say that it takes a village to get it all going.

Yellow Creek Park turns into a beehive with 250 volunteers working like busy bees. It takes tons of planning to accommodate hundreds of tents and RVs.

Many of the folks who are camping out arrive earl to catch the pre-party on Wednesday night. The folks who do camp out are what make Romp Fest what it is. Many bring instruments to jam along to their favorite Bluegrass artists. It’s their laidback style that brings something to the festival beyond just the music.

