Romeo Langford Makes College Decision

The Indiana basketball community wanted to know whether New Albany senior Romeo Langford, a five-star recuit, would take his talents to Indiana University or seek next level hoops elsewhere.

After a half hour introductory program at New Albany High School, it only took Langford a few seconds to choose the Hoosiers as his college decision.

Langford led the Bulldogs to a state semifinal appearance in 2018 and lost on a buzzer-beater to eventual state champion Warren Central.

Langford finished his high school career as the fourth all-time leading scorer in IHSAA history.

His 3,002 points were 132 shy of Damon Bailey’s record mark.

The other two schools Langford considered were Kansas and Vanderbilt, however, he also received offers from Purdue, Duke, Louisville, UCLA, North Carolina, Kentucky, NC State and LSU.

