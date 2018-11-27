Home Indiana Romance Scam Frauds Evansville Woman Out Of Nearly $20K November 27th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

The 73 year-old woman thought she was in an online relationship through Facebook, but it turns out the person on the other end only wanted money.

Social media allows folks to talk with virtually anyone in the world with a social media account.

But behind the screen, it’s hard to tell who you’re actually talking to and what their intentions are.

The victim told Evansville Police she gave the man she thought she was dating $6,000 in cash.

“If you are a senior citizen and someone shows love interest in you I would say be very skeptical,” says Oana Schneider, director of Evansville’s Better Business Bureau’s social media services.

Online scammers sometimes tug at the heart strings by saying they are in a tough situation and need help.

In this case, the man told the victim he was stuck in Switzerland and needed money to get back home.

The woman gave her credit card information and later her bank told her she was a victim of fraud totaling 19 thousand dollars, and that the man was already on their fraud suspect list.

Scams affect everyone, but senior citizens are more susceptible during the holiday season.

“Here’s why. It’s because scammers actually go out of their way to look for senior citizens. They know that senior citizens are not as tech savy as a younger generation so they are counting on that. They know that senior citizens probably has some savings so this is a really good target,” says Schneider.

Ways to protect yourself start with your gut instinct and if you’re not sure…

“Ask your friends and family what they think about this. If you see that they are skeptical too that is a very big red flag,” says Schneider.

The woman did ask her family who thought it was a scam, but she continued giving money anyway.

Online scammers hide behind a screen and build your trust over time.

“Ask them to Facetime with you,” says Schneider.

“Ask them for more information, ask them to meet in person before you send them any kind of money.”

Better Business Bureau officials say reporting any scams on their scam tracker can help everyone.

“This allows us to see if there is some type of pattern in the area if this only happened to you and so on and then we can actually let people know if this is going on so that all of us can be protected,” says Schneider.

I-tunes gift cards are also a way scammers fraud people, and in this case the woman purchased ten 100 dollar gift cards which are virtually untraceable.

People who feel they have fallen victim to a scam are recommended to contact the Federal Trade Commission.

