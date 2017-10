Home Indiana Evansville Rolling Thunder Sends Off Local Man To Afghanistan October 1st, 2017 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

The Rolling Thunder Organization joined a local man and his family during an endearing time. Jacob Wayne Kyte was on his way to Afghanistan at the Evansville Regional Airport this afternoon with loved ones and many supporters. The family has decided to remain silent during the challenging moment due to privacy concerns. A very proud community now waits to welcome Jacob back after the length of his deployment.

