Rolling Thunder Celebrates Independence Day with Kids at Ark July 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A local veterans group made a stop at Ark Crisis Child Care in Evansville. Members of the Rolling Thunder presented flag-themed and patriotic books to children. Kids also learned about flag folding, and proper flag maintenance.

As usual, the group arrived in typical Rolling Thunder style with a large number of motorcycles. All the early Independence Day celebrations began early Monday morning at Ark Crisis Child Care Center.

Rolling Thunder Tamara Caliendo said, “We want them to know that, in spite of her flaws, America is the best country on Earth. It always will be. We have freedoms that are envied the world over, and it’s a joy to be here. We want them to appreciate that, and grow up knowing that where they live is a great place, and that they should be very, very proud to be an American.”

For three years in a row, Rolling Thunder has come out to celebrate with the children at Ark Crisis Child Care Center.

