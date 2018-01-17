Roll Your Own Sushi!

Sushi is becoming increasingly popular in the Tri State, and here to teach us how to roll our own are Sarah and Joe Kim from Gangnam Korean BBQ.

First, you’ll need a bamboo mat, sushi nori, fish and vegetables of your choosing, and sushi rice (all available at Aihua International Market).

Below is the recipe that I use at home.

“Minado’s Sushi Rice”:

YIELD:

4 cups rice

UNITS:

US

Ingredients:

2 cups sushi rice

2 cups water

4 tablespoons rice vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons mirin

kelp, leaf (optional)

Directions

Ignore the directions on the bag that the rice came from and rinse the rice only 3-5 times. The water does NOT have to run clear.

Place rice to drain in a strainer.

Drain for one hour in the winter, 30 min in the summer. (Sounds strange, but is true).

While rice is draining, combine vinegar, sugar, salt and mirin together in a bowl and mix well.

If using a kelp leaf, it should be about 2 in long

Wipe it lightly, cut small slits to make it look like a comb and add it to a pot along with the water.

Add rice to the pot.

Bring quickly to a boil and then reduce to a simmer.

Cover the pot and DON’T touch it until the end, NO PEEKING.

Cook for 15 minutes before removing the pot from the heat but keep the lid CLOSED.

Let rice rest for 10 min and then remove the cover.

Place in a glass dish to cool and lightly fan the rice while adding the vinegar mixture.

Mix rice gently, careful not to break it.

Sushi rice is best used at body temperature.





An EPIC #GretchinFail trying to roll inside out:



Press play on the first video to learn how to roll the traditional way (Futomaki), and the second video to try the “inside out” version of rolling.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be TWO in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments