Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond in seven 007 films, has died at the age of 89. His children released a statement on Twitter, saying he passed away Tuesday in Switzerland after a “short, but brave battle with cancer.” Aside from his acting career, Moore was also a UNICEF Ambassador.

Moore started his bond career in 1973’s Live and Let Die. His last movie as James Bond was A View to Kill in 1985.

