Home Kentucky Roger Hayden Announces Retirement from Motorcycle Racing August 1st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Roger Hayden, brother of the late Nicky Hayden, announced his retirement from professional motorcycle racing at the end of the season.

Roger is youngest of the world famous Hayden brothers, and has been a leading racer for nearly all 20 seasons of his professional career. Suzuki and Hayden have discussed ways for him to stay involved in the sport after his retirement.

“This is not something I’ve decided lightly,” Roger explained. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while. I’ve been going to races on the weekends since I was nine and I just thought it was the right time to move on to the next chapter in my life. I want to spend more time with my wife and maybe do some traveling and start a family at some point soon.”

All three Hayden brothers enjoyed massive success throughout their careers, making them potentially the best known brother trio in the history of motorcycle racing.

Roger’s career began in 1999 when he was only 16 years old. As a rookie, he showed amazing potential by scoring 5th place in the AMA 750cc Supersport race at Road Atlanta.

In 2012, Roger scored his first AMA Pro Superbike victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway with the Jordan squad.

Fans will still be able to watch Roger race and see him during fan walks in the remaining four rounds of the 2018 MotoAmerica Series.

Comments

comments