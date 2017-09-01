Home Indiana Rockport Man Behind Bars After a K-9 Search Sweep September 1st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Rockport man is behind bars after Indiana State Police lead a K-9 search sweep in Santa Claus, IN. It happened Friday morning, the Jasper District All Crimes Policing team, led a search sweep at the Kimball Logistics Warehouse.

While sweeping a parking lot, narcotics were discovered in a vehicle owned by 37-year-old Issac Stewart of Rockport.

A search warrant was issued through the Spencer County Circuit Court. The team found crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, two handguns, digital scales, marijuana, smoking pipes, and two types of legend drugs.

Stewart was arrested on several drug charges and transported to the Spencer County Jail.



