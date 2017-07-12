Home Indiana Rockport Man Arrested on Child Molestation Charges July 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A Rockport man is arrested on child molestation charges. 64-year-old William Clark is accused of touching three children inappropriately. The alleged incident happened on Sunday, May 7th.

On May 15th, troopers say they began an investigation after someone reported the alleged molestation to Holly’s House in Evansville.

Clark was arrested at his home in Rockport. He is being held in the Spencer County Jail on four felony counts of child molesting.

