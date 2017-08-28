Home Indiana Rockport Housing Authority Receives More Than $200,000 August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

The Rockport Housing Authority is receiving more than $200,000 from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In an effort to address emergency, safety and security needs and fight crime at public housing properties, HUD is awarding the Rockport Housing Authority $223,543.

With this grant money, the Rockport Housing Authority will purchase security camera systems, fencing, alarm systems, lighting, and doors at the 5th Street High Rise, Washington Street Apartments, and the JFK Complex to improve security and monitoring.

HUD awarded $5,000,000 to 25 housing authorities in 15 states.

These grants can be used to install, repair, or replace items including, but not limited to, security systems/surveillance cameras, fencing, lighting systems, emergency alarm systems, window bars, deadbolt locks and doors.

For more information, visit HUD Grants.

