Rock’Em Sock’Em Boxing & Kickboxing Punches Into High Gear Before Weekend Fight

This weekend is the fight of the century. UFC Champion Conor McGregor will take on undefeated Floyd Mayweather on Saturday. In Evansville, Rock’em Sock’em Boxing and Kickboxing gym is the perfect place to get pumped up for the fight.

A former boxer and the owner, Danny “The Champ” Thomas, showed 44News reporter Veronica DeKett some boxing moves.

If you are interested in taking classes for personal training, boxing, or kickboxing, you can call 812-549-7370, or visit Rock’em Sock’em Boxing & Kickboxing Facebook Page.

Rock’em Sock’em Boxing & Kickboxing is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located at 325 West Louisiana Street in Evansville.





