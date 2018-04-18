Rock the River City with a Run or Ride!

It’s a one day event that challenges novice and experienced athletes, and here with everything we need to know about the Rockin River City Ride and Run/Walkis Stephanie from Junior League.

Join us May 12th for the Rockin River City Ride! This event benefits the Junior League of Evansville and their mission and charities. The event starts in scenic downtown Evansville at Sunset Park. This year you have the option to participate in a 100k, 60K, 25K and 5K ride or a 5K run and walk.

Visit www.rockinrivercityride.org for more information and to register!





