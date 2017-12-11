Home Indiana Evansville Rock Legends REO Speedwagon And Styx Coming To Evansville December 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A trifecta of rock legends is coming to Evansville. REO Speedwagon and Styx will be at the Ford Center along with Don Felder on Wednesday, March 21st at 7 p.m. at the Ford Center.

REO Speedwagon has sold 40 million albums around the world, and the band still electrifies audiences globally with fan favorites, including In Your Letter, Can’t Fight This Feeling, Time For Me To Fly, Roll With The Changes, Keep On Loving You, and Take It On The Run, and more.

The multi-platinum rockers Styx have released 15 studio albums, six best of compilations, and four live albums, garnering eight Top Ten singles in the group’s 40-year career.

Styx has sold over 30 million albums globally.

In 2016, Styx released its STYX: Live at the Orleans Arena Las Vegas, which captures the band performing in July of 2014. The band is known for such hits as Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man), Renegade, Too Much Time On My Hands, Blue Collar Man (Long Nights), and many more.

Former member of the Eagles and four-time Grammy Award winner, Don Felder, will also perform at the Ford Center. In 2012, Felder released his second solo album (and first since 1983), Road To Forever and has been on tour ever since. His hits include Heatseekers, Girls In Black, Wash Away, Asphalt Jungle, Haywire, Someday, and many more.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 15th at 10 a.m. Prices will start at $26 and go up to $109.

You can purchase tickets at the Ford Center Box Office, TicketMaster, or call 800-745-3000.

