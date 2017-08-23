Rock For A Cure Will Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

44News anchor Tommy Mason is talking to Chad Baxley and Josh Cronin ahead of the Carmi (Illinois) Elks Lodge Rock for a Cure event this weekend. This event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The biggest draw for this event is the rock music and some of the unique auction items.

The event is set for Saturday, August 26th from 5 p.m. to Midnight. There will be rock music, food, fun, and an auction.

There’s also a $5 cover charge for this event.

Comments

comments